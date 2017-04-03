Before you divorce, get the info

LIVINGSTON, NJ — When considering divorce, there are many elements that need explaining such as alimony, child support, division of assets and debts, and parenting agreements. The NCJW/Essex Center for Women is holding a women’s workshop that will do just that on Thursday, April 27, from 7:15 to 9 P.M. Join Pamela Cerruti, an attorney in Montclair, who will highlight these issues and help you discover the “secrets” of what you need to focus on that is key to a successful outcome.

This workshop will be held at the Linda & Rudy Slucker NCJW/Essex Center for Women, 70 South Orange Ave., Suite 120 in Livingston. Registration is required and programs are open to all women in the community. To register or for additional information about this or other programs, call the center at 973-994-4994 or visit www.centerforwomenNJ.org. Admission is charged.