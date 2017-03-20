SBMC is first and only hospital in NJ to offer new innovative technology

LIVINGSTON, NJ — Saint Barnabas Medical Center, a RWJBarnabas Health flagship medical center, is the first and only hospital in New Jersey to offer the 256 Slice General Electric Revolution CT Scanner. As a comprehensive stroke center, this advanced technology is located in SBMC’s Emergency Department supporting the rapid diagnosis and treatment of patients experiencing symptoms of stroke.

“I am extremely excited to have this superior technology located within the SBMC Emergency Department. The 256 Slice CT Scanner provides faster and more efficient scanning while delivering the lowest possible dose of radiation,” Department of Emergency Medicine Chairman Dr. Christopher F. Freer said in a press release. “It can scan an entire organ in less than 1 second reducing the time an individual has to hold their breath.”

Saint Barnabas Medical Center is a national showcase location for this technology.

“We are proud to be the first Medical Center in the state of New Jersey to offer this advanced and revolutionary CT scanner,” SBMC President and CEO Stephen P. Zieniewicz said in the release. “The addition of this superior technology emphasizes our commitment to ensuring our physicians and patients have access to the most innovative technologies that facilitate the safest quality care for our patients and their families. I’d like to thank Ms. Helene Kosloski, a generous SBMC donor, for her commitment and support of this important technology.”

Saint Barnabas Medical Center’s Revolution 256 Slice CT is advanced in many ways. It is extremely fast and efficient, scanning whole body images within seconds, greatly reducing the duration of the scan and imaging the entire heart in one heartbeat. Radiation exposure is at the lowest possible level while acquiring superior images that provide accurate diagnoses. The innovative design and engineering make it significantly quieter than any other CT. It can comfortably accommodate individuals up to 675 pounds.

