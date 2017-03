WEST ORANGE, NJ — Amy Delman of Amy Delman Public Relations LLC will be a speaker at the next Biz 2.0 Workshop Series on Thursday, April 6, at 7 p.m. at West Orange Public Library, 46 Mount Pleasant Ave. in West Orange. Her topic, “Why Every Business Needs a PR Strategy,” will delve into how companies and their leadership can utilize public relations to increase awareness and augment growth.

To RSVP or for more information, visit www.westorangechamber.com or call Arnie Amir at 973-747-7387.