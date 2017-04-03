Lights, camera … music!

LIVINGSTON, NJ — Maestro Anthony LaGruth and the Livingston Symphony Orchestra invite you to join them for their upcoming family concert, “A Night at the Movies,” on Saturday, April 8, at 7:30 p.m. at Livingston High School, 30 Robert Harp Drive in Livingston.

A celebratory salute to the music of the silver screen, the program features highlights from many of Hollywood’s favorite movies and greatest scores, including “Gone with the Wind,” “Lord of the Rings,” “Pirates of the Caribbean,” “Despicable Me” and “Frozen.” All genres — from action film to western, fantasy to romance, comedy to animated pictures — are represented in this twilight musical story time for movie fans of all ages.

Children under 12 accompanied by an adult are welcome free of charge, and can wear pajamas or even dress as their favorite movie character if they wish. Tickets are available at the door or by calling 973-980-1809. For more information on the concert or the orchestra, which draws members from several towns in the area, visit www.lsonj.com or https://www.facebook.com/lsonj/.