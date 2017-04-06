The annual spring marketplace at TBA

LIVINGSTON, NJ — On Wednesday, April 26, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., inside Temple B’nai Abraham, 300 E. Northfield Road in Livingston, you can do your Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, graduation and birthday shopping at the spring annual marketplace sponsored by TBA Early School Parents’ Council. Admission and parking are free, and the community is invited to attend.

The marketplace will feature unique and quality gift items for the entire family including, clothing, jewelry, crafts, accessories, handcrafted fashions, distinctive handbags, stationary, scarves, toys, decorative household items and much more. There also will be a bake sale taking place as well as light sandwiches and other food available for purchase. Credit cards are accepted.

For information, contact The Early School at 973-994-7016 or visit the TBA website at www.tbanj.org/the-early-school.