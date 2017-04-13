Interfaith group works to change world

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — NCJW/Essex is sponsoring a Lunch and Learn — “Creating a Movement of Muslim and Jewish Women Changing the World” — featuring the Sisterhood of Salaam Shalom, a national organization focused on building relationships between Muslim and Jewish women. The program will take place on Thursday, May 4, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Congregation Beth El, 222 Irvington Ave. in South Orange.

The event will feature a panel of speakers from the Sisterhood of Salaam Shalom, including Sheryl Olitzky, co-founder and executive director, and SOSS members Nausheena Bhayat, Cyndy Wyatt and Miniimah Bilal. Rabbi Jesse Olitzky of Congregation Beth El will serve as moderator. The panel will discuss the founding of the sisterhood, its goals and evolution into a nationwide organization, and how it has changed lives.

In recent months, Muslims and Jews have banded together to fight against hate and prejudice. Interfaith coalitions are increasing and groups like the Sisterhood of Salaam Shalom are strengthening their efforts to promote cooperation instead of hatred. Across the country Jews and Muslims are meeting to discuss issues and solutions to the problems facing both groups. This program will address the need to build bridges to fight hate and the importance of a strong partnership between Muslim and Jewish women.

Pre-registration is required. Admission is charged and includes a buffet lunch. To register, call 973-740-0588 or visit www.ncjwessex.org.