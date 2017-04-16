Alzheimer’s 101 – What You Need to Know

LIVINGSTON, NJ — Alzheimer’s is one of the most common diseases affecting older people. Not only does it have a tremendous impact on those who have it, but also on their caregivers and society as a whole. The Linda & Rudy Slucker NCJW/Essex Center for Women is having an Alzheimer’s workshop on Tuesday, May 2, from 10:30 a.m. to noon to provide a comprehensive overview for any woman who wants to learn about memory loss, Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia.

Geriatric care manager Shelley Steiner of Alzheimer’s New Jersey will discuss risk factors, warning signs, steps to obtaining a diagnosis and treatment options. Planning for the future, coping with behavioral and other changes, and accessing community resources will also be reviewed.

This workshop will be held at the Linda & Rudy Slucker NCJW/Essex Center for Women, 70 South Orange Ave., Suite 120, in Livingston. Registration is required and programs are open to all women in the community. To register or for additional information about this or other programs, call 973-994-4994 or visit www.centerforwomenNJ.org. Workshops are free for members of NCJW and charged for non-members.