TBA Mitzvah Morning delivers

LIVINGSTON, NJ — On Sunday, April 2, Temple B’nai Abraham held its annual Mitzvah Morning at the temple. The event was sponsored by temple groups including the Social Action and Membership committees, Men’s Club, Sisterhood, the Jewish Learning Program PTA, The Early School Parents’ Council and Teen Tikkun Olam.

Some of the accomplishments included preparing and packing fresh lunch bags for Bridges Outreach and then delivering to those in need; collecting bicycles for Pedals for Progress; assembling welcome packets for Comfort Project 360 of St. Barnabas Medical Center; packing Yom HaShoah candles to be sent to the congregation; and making lasagnas for a local soup kitchen. The projects that were also included in Mitzvah Morning were a sneaker collection for Dunk Your Kicks of the Max Cure Foundation; a sweatshirt collection for Bridges; a blood drive in conjunction with Community Blood Services; and a prom and bat mitzvah dress collection for Project G.L.A.M.

Photos Courtesy of Tina Greenberg