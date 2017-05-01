New ACL Gallery hosts second show

LIVINGSTON, NJ — More than 100 people gathered together in the Town Center Gallery of the Arts Council of Livingston on Sunday, April 23, to view the artworks of more than 30 artists at the gallery’s second show, “Harmony.” Works included paintings, sculpture, jewelry, pottery, wearable art and accessories. The “Harmony” exhibit is open Wednesdays through Saturdays from noon to 5 p.m. through June 17.

One of the artists featured in “Harmony” is C. J. Helen Wu, a Livingston resident who came here from her native country of Taiwan. Wu began her art career in 2008 in Taiwan and had her first solo show in 2012 and second show in 2015. Recent projects are focused on natural scenes in the USA with an impressionist bent. She has two pieces on display of nature scenes in New Jersey and has travel plans throughout the USA for future paintings.

ACL Art Gallery is a cooperative venue and a completely volunteer-staffed gallery. For further information or to make an appointment, call Irene Feigen at 201-247-8787 or Vivian Olshen at 973-650-6374.