Be prepared for whatever the future holds

LIVINGSTON, NJ — From passwords to living wills, from insurance policies to wills, from your financial concerns to lists of professional contacts, NCJW/Essex has the answers in this informative workshop. Join Eleonore K. Cohen on Tuesday, June 13, from 7:15 to 9 P.M. when she will help get your “financial ducks” in order so you are prepared for the unknown events of life.

This workshop will be held at the Linda & Rudy Slucker NCJW/Essex Center for Women, 70 South Orange Ave., Suite 120, Livingston. Registration is required and programs are open to all women in the community. To register or for additional information about this or other programs, call the NCJW/Essex Center for Women at 973-994-4994 or visit www.centerforwomenNJ.org. Workshops are free for members of NCJW, and charged for non-members.