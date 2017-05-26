NCJW offers computer classes on Microsoft Word

LIVINGSTON, NJ — Sign up now for the June intermediate Word computer class at the Linda & Rudy Slucker NCJW/Essex Center for Women, which will be held Tuesdays and Thursdays, June 20, 22, 27 and 29, from 9 to 11:30 a.m. The class is open to all women who need to improve their skills for job positions or for women who would just like to learn for their own personal use. It will be held at NCJW/Essex Center for Women at 70 South Orange Ave., Suite 120, Livingston.

There is a fee charged for the course, and registration is required. For further information and to register for any programs, call the Center for Women at 973-994-4994 or visit www.centerforwomenNJ.org.