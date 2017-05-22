PowerPoint computer teachers needed at NCJW

LIVINGSTON, NJ — Volunteer teachers are needed at the Linda & Rudy Slucker NCJW/Essex Center for Women for their PowerPoint computer program. This is a perfect opportunity to work with an energetic group of women in a greatly needed program. Classes are open to all women who want to improve their skills for job positions or for women who would just like to learn for their own personal use.

Classes are held at 70 South Orange Ave., Suite 120, Livingston. For further information, call 973-994-4994 or visit www.centerforwomenNJ.org.