Making a career change? What’s next?

LIVINGSTON, NJ — Are your children starting school? Going to college? The Linda & Rudy Slucker NCJW/Essex Center for Women is offering a workshop that will help you decide what’s next for you. Join Jennifer Rodgers and Andrea Garrido of Turning Leaf Career Consulting on Tuesday, June 20, from 9:30 to 11 a.m. start to focus on options for the next chapter of your life.

This workshop will be held at the Linda & Rudy Slucker NCJW/Essex Center for Women, 70 South Orange Ave., Suite 120 in Livingston. Registration is required and programs are open to all women in the community. To register or for additional information, call the NCJW/Essex Center for Women at 973-994-4994 or visit www.centerforwomenNJ.org. Workshops are free for members of NCJW, and charged for non-members.