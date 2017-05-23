LIVINGSTON, NJ — On Thursday, May 25, at 7:30 p.m. , the community is welcome to attend a TBA Congregational Learning program, “Justice and Politics: A Conversation Between Paul Fishman and Rabbi Kulwin,” at Temple B’nai Abraham. This program is supported by the Singer family.

Passionately devoted to justice and one of the most respected legal figures in New Jersey, Fishman, the former U.S. Attorney for New Jersey, has spent his career at the intersection of law and politics. A forthright prosecutor, he has a deep and nuanced understanding of law enforcement and the criminal justice system, as well as the news now dominating our attention.

Register at www.tbanj.org. For information call 973-994-2290.