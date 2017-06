LIVINGSTON, NJ — A multi-chamber networking barbecue event will be Tuesday, June 13, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Livingston Bagel, 37 East Northfield Road in Livingston.

Come one, come all, and network with Chamber of Commerce members from West Orange, Livingston, Maplewood, Millburn and Short Hills, North Essex and South Orange Chambers. You don’t have to be a chamber member to attend this networking event; however, chamber members take advantage of networking event member registration pricing.

To register, visit http://www.westorangechamber.com/events/details/multichamber-networking-bbq-265.