NCJW holds Excel, Word classes

LIVINGSTON, NJ — Registration is now open for July computer classes at the Linda & Rudy Slucker NCJW/Essex Center for Women. Classes on basic Excel will be Mondays and Wednesdays, beginning Monday, July 10, from 9 to 11 a.m. and running for six sessions. Intro to Word will be held Tuesdays and Thursdays, beginning Tuesday, July 11, from 10 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. and will run for five sessions. Classes are open to all women who need to improve their skills for job positions or for women who would just like to learn for their own personal use. It will be held at NCJW/Essex Center for Women 70 South Orange Ave., Suite 120, Livingston. Registration and a tuition fee are required.

For further information and to register for any programs, call the Center for Women at 973)-994-4994 or visit www.centerforwomenNJ.org.