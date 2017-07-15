Downsizing, decluttering with NCJW

LIVINGSTON, NJ — Have you accumulated too much over the years and are overwhelmed by what to do with it? Certified professional organizer Deborah Gussoff will discuss ways to declutter your home and pare down your “stuff” on Wednesday, Aug. 2, from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Get tips, suggestions, resources and strategies for making the process of moving and/or paring down easier.

Registration is required and programs are open to all women in the community. To register or for additional information about this or other programs, call the Linda & Rudy Slucker NCJW/Essex Center for Women at 973-994-4994 or visit www.centerforwomenNJ.org. Workshops are free for

members of NCJW, and charged per workshop for non-members. They are held at the NCJW/Essex Center for Women 70 South Orange Ave., Suite 120, Livingston.