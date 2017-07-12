Annual TBA barbecue is ready to go

LIVINGSTON, NJ — The Temple B’nai Abraham Membership Committee is hosting its 15th annual TBA barbecue — “Come and Get Your Grill On!” — rain or shine on Wednesday, July 26, at the temple, 300 E Northfield Road in Livingston. The festivities will begin at 7 p.m. outdoors on the patio in the Denburg Garden. In case of inclement weather, it will be held indoors in the temple.

A variety of delicious barbecue cuisine and drinks will be served, with live music providing the evening’s melodic landscape. Admission is charged. Dress is casual, and non-members are welcome to attend. To make reservations, call 973-994-2290 or register online at www.tbanj.org.