ACL Art Gallery calls for artists

LIVINGSTON, NJ — The ACL Art Gallery in Livingston announces its fall show, “Fabulous Fakes,” and invites artists to submit artwork featuring original works created in the manner of your favorite art masters, whether from old or from modern schools of art. The art can be an exact copy or an imitation of the style and subject matter of a recognized master.

All media will be accepted including paintings, sculpture, jewelry, pottery, glassware and textiles, including wearable art. “Fabulous Fakes” exhibits from Sept. 13 to Oct. 7 at the ACL Art Gallery, 2310 Carillon Way, Livingston.

An opening reception will be Sunday, Sept. 17, from 4 to 6 p.m.

Submissions of artwork will be received on Monday, Sept. 11, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the gallery. For further information, call Vivian Olshen at 973-650-6374.