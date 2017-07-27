JFS MetroWest’s Berman receives ‘Humanism in Healthcare’ award

LIVINGSTON, NJ — Licensed social worker Suzanne Berman, director of volunteer services at Jewish Family Services of MetroWest, recently received the Lester Z. Lieberman Humanism in Healthcare Award. Sponsored by the Healthcare Foundation of New Jersey, this award recognizes the contributions of professionals who work in local direct service health care organizations. Those who are recognized are acknowledged for their compassion, empathy, respect and cultural sensitivity in the delivery of services to clients and their caregivers.

“Suzy has a unique ability to work with volunteers, older adult clients, Holocaust survivors and caregivers while demonstrating her kindness, compassion and empathy. Throughout her six years at JFS, Suzy has been engaged in bettering the lives of agency clients and volunteers,” said Susan Schechter, JFS director of older adult and disability services.