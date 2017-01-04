Oheb Shalom to screen ‘Stateless’

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Oheb Shalom Congregation in South Orange will screen “Stateless” and lead a post-movie discussion on Saturday, Jan. 7, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at at the synagogue, 170 Scotland Road.

The documentary “Stateless” tells the story of thousands of Soviet Jews who fled their home country, only to find themselves stranded for months until finally allowed entry into the United States. After the screening, the film’s director, Michael Drob, will participate in a discussion on today’s refugee crisis. Admission is charged. Visit www.OhebShalom.org for details.