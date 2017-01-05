SOMSD receives grant for sustainable energy project

EWING, NJ — Sustainable Jersey recently selected four public school districts — including the South Orange-Maplewood School District — and four municipalities to receive Sustainable Jersey grants funded by the Gardinier Environmental Fund. Grants were distributed to fund projects including electric vehicle infrastructure and demonstration, energy efficiency upgrades to buildings and more.

“Investments in local energy projects will help us make progress toward the goal of a more sustainable and resilient New Jersey,” Randall Solomon, who co-directs Sustainable Jersey with Donna Drewes, said in a press release. “Congratulations to the forward-thinking school districts and municipalities that developed these projects.”

“The Gardinier Environmental Fund is committed to conserving the earth’s energy resources and enhancing renewable energy measures,” Fund President Gene Wentzel said in the release. “We are proud to stand alongside Sustainable Jersey, and to continue to fund worthy projects that supports our mutual goals in New Jersey.”

Municipal grant recipients include Park Ridge Borough, Ocean City, Woodbine Borough and Hoboken City. School district grant recipients include Pennsauken Township School District, the SOMSD, High Bridge Borough School District and North Plainfield School District.

The SOMSD will receive $10,000 to complete a school buildings heat mapping survey. The SOMSD will conduct a districtwide heat mapping survey to identify cold and hot zones in the school buildings and assess repairs needed. Because the school buildings are approximately 100 years old, this project is a cost-effective way to achieve greater classroom comfort as well as energy savings. The survey can be replicated for other New Jersey school districts that have old facilities.