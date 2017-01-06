Cannata provides networking opportunity for SHU student leaders

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Through the entrepreneurial and philanthropic efforts of a Seton Hall alumnus, two students received the opportunity of a lifetime to be chosen as leaders representing Seton Hall’s diversity and the ability to network with industry giants at The Cannata Report’s annual awards and charities dinner.

Shaaliyah Lyons and Hiyabu Habtemichael, senior and junior Stillman School of Business students and Martin Luther King Jr. Leadership Program scholars, were special hosts at The Cannata Report’s annual dinner, providing them with the opportunity to network and be recognized for their leadership accomplishments.

“I met a lot of distinguished men and women in the industry who wanted to help in any way they could,” Lyons said of the event.

The Cannata Report is a business technology resource for the independent imaging and workflow solutions dealer channel, created by Seton Hall alumnus Frank G. Cannata. Every year, it holds a dinner to award successful professionals in the industry and to raise money to donate to charities and endowments.

“Seton Hall is where I learned that service is not a sacrifice but rather a privilege,” Cannata said in a press release. “My years on campus also taught me that we have a responsibility to help raise the standards of our respective workplaces for integrity, honesty and decency.”

“The event was great. It was exciting to see many professionals all gathered together for a common cause,” Habtemichael said. “In the past, I have been to the Stillman-hosted events, but I am trying to branch out to encompass off-campus opportunities as well.”