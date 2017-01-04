Untermyer Gardens: past, present, future

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Timothy Tilghman, horticulturalist and head gardener at Untermyer Gardens, will introduce the Maplewood Garden Club to this garden, which is also a public park in Yonkers, N.Y., at the club’s meeting on Monday, Jan. 9, at 7:30 p.m. at Maplewood Memorial Library, 51 Baker St. in Maplewood. In 1899 Samuel Untermyer purchased the Greystone estate, transforming the gardens and geenhouses into some of the most celebrated gardens in America. Designed in the Beaux Arts style around 1916, the gardens sprawled across 150 acres overlooking the Hudson River. Come learn about the restoration of 43 acres of this treasure and how it is being cared for today by the Untermyer Gardens Conservancy.