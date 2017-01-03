SO Civic Organization remembers Dr. King

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — South Orange Civic Organization presents its 47th annual Martin Luther King Jr. celebration on Sunday, Jan. 8, at 3 p.m. at South Orange Middle School. The keynote speaker will be Wilfredo Caraballo, professor emeriti at Seton Hall Law School, former SOMA Board of Education member, former member of the N.J. General Assembly and former public advocate for the state of New Jersey. The Beloved Community Award recipients are Abigail Cotler of Maplewood, and Meredith Sue Willis and Patricia Canning of South Orange.