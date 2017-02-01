Talk to the Township Committee

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Throughout 2017, Maplewood Township will hold several Talk to the Township Committee events in which residents can meet with committee members in a more relaxed atmosphere than a meeting to discuss township issues and receive information.

All meetings are held in Maplewood on Saturdays, from 9 a.m. to noon. Talk to the Township Committee events in 2017 are scheduled for:

  • Feb. 18 at Walgreen’s, 1633 Springfield Ave.;
  • March 18 at the DPW Recycling Center, 359 Boyden Ave.;
  • April 15 in Maplewood Village at the corner of Baker Street and Maplewood Avenue;
  • May 20 at Bank of America, the corner of Jacoby Street and Springfield Avenue;
  • June 17 at DeHart Park, 120 Burnett Ave.;
  • July 15 at Walgreen’s, 1633 Springfield Ave.;
  • Sept. 16 in Maplewood Village at the corner of Baker Street and Maplewood Avenue;
  • Oct. 21 at 7-Eleven, 752 Irvington Ave.;
  • Nov. 18 at the DPW Recycling Center, 359 Boyden Ave.; and 
  • Dec. 16 in Maplewood Village at the corner of Baker Street and Maplewood Avenue.

