MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Throughout 2017, Maplewood Township will hold several Talk to the Township Committee events in which residents can meet with committee members in a more relaxed atmosphere than a meeting to discuss township issues and receive information.
All meetings are held in Maplewood on Saturdays, from 9 a.m. to noon. Talk to the Township Committee events in 2017 are scheduled for:
- Feb. 18 at Walgreen’s, 1633 Springfield Ave.;
- March 18 at the DPW Recycling Center, 359 Boyden Ave.;
- April 15 in Maplewood Village at the corner of Baker Street and Maplewood Avenue;
- May 20 at Bank of America, the corner of Jacoby Street and Springfield Avenue;
- June 17 at DeHart Park, 120 Burnett Ave.;
- July 15 at Walgreen’s, 1633 Springfield Ave.;
- Sept. 16 in Maplewood Village at the corner of Baker Street and Maplewood Avenue;
- Oct. 21 at 7-Eleven, 752 Irvington Ave.;
- Nov. 18 at the DPW Recycling Center, 359 Boyden Ave.; and
- Dec. 16 in Maplewood Village at the corner of Baker Street and Maplewood Avenue.