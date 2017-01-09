CCR holds 2017 Civic Engagement Institute in February​

SOUTH ORANGE / MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Register for South Orange/Maplewood Community Coalition on Race’s free volunteer preparation training program, the Civic Engagement Institute.

The training is intended primarily for South Orange and Maplewood residents who are interested in becoming volunteers, but could use additional information about the volunteer process, the expectations and the opportunities available for volunteering. CEI especially seeks to attract residents from groups currently underrepresented in the volunteer pool.

The institute consists of four workshops held on Saturday mornings from 9:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Feb. 11, 18 and 25, and March 4 at the South Orange Public Library, 65 Scotland Road in South Orange, in the first-floor Community Room. Topics covered include time management and productivity, personality types, group dynamics and volunteer opportunities presented by various organizations, including the two towns’ governments.

Everyone 18 years or older is welcome and encouraged to participate. For an application or more information, complete the Contact Form at www.twotowns.org/contact or call 973-761-6116.