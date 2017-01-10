South Orange updates its SO Connect system

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — South Orange Village recently upgraded the software application for SO Connect, the app residents can use to report a concern, such as inoperational streetlights and broken curbs. This new application has greater integration into the village’s department processes to ensure concerns are addressed as quickly as possible and provides alerts keep you informed of each step in the process of addressing your concern, according to a release from the village.

SO Connect now has a new free mobile app available for iOS and Android called GovAlert. This app will enable you to report your concerns to South Orange departments in the time it takes to send a text message. Simply snap a picture of a pothole, litter or other non-emergency and add a few words to describe the situation. Hit submit and the appropriate village department will receive the alert directly.

South Orange Village will no longer be using the SO Connect mobile app by Accela. Please uninstall this application and use GovAlert instead.

The village has been removing prior requests from the discontinued Accela application; however, all previously submitted requests remain on file in the new system and will be addressed, according to the village. Older requests from the system which may not have been closed out in the system or which, due to the passage of time, are no longer applicable have been deleted from the system. To the extent a prior request was addressed but no notice of the completion was provided to the person reporting the concern, the village apologizes, according to the release.

The new system and process is intended to address more efficiently your concerns and ensure that you are promptly notified of the handling and actions taken in response to those concerns.