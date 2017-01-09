Free Maplewood health screenings

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Maplewood will hold several free health screenings throughout the year. These screenings, performed by Maplewood Health Department nurses, include medication, weight and health counseling; blood pressure screening; carotid bruit screening; and diabetes risk assessment.

Screenings will be held from 10:30 a.m. to noon at Maplewood Memorial Library’s main branch, 51 Baker St., on Feb. 15, April 19, June 14, Aug. 16, Oct. 11 and Dec. 13.

Screenings will be held from 3:30 to 5 p.m. at Maplewood Memorial Library’s Hilton Branch, 1688 Springfield Ave., on Jan. 11, March 15, May 10, July 12, Sept. 13 and Nov. 15.

Screenings will be held from 10 a.m. to noon at Maplewood Town Hall, 574 Valley St., on Jan. 12, Feb. 9, March 9, April 20, May 11, June 8, July 13, Aug. 10, Sept. 14, Oct. 12, Nov. 9 and Dec. 14.

Drop-ins are welcome. For an appointment, call the Maplewood Health Department at 973-762-8120, ext. 4300.