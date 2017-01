Connect on Linked in

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Rosemary Gorman, a registered professional nurse with past experience in intensive care, oncology and home care, will give a presentation at Winchester Gardens’ auditorium, 333 Elmwood Ave. in Maplewood, on Monday, Jan. 16, at 2:30 p.m.

Gorman is currently the program director of geriatric health and disease management at the Barnabas Health Medical Group.

This event is sponsored by the Maplewood Health Department.