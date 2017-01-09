Maplewood opens time capsule from 1890s

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Maplewood residents came together Jan. 7 at Maplewood Memorial Library’s Hilton Branch to open a time capsule buried in the 1890s.

The time capsule was rescued from the former Hilton United Methodist Church at the corner of Boyden Avenue and Tuscan Road when the church was demolished last year to make way for a new apartment building. During the demolition, workers found the time capsule in the building’s cornerstone.

Photos Courtesy of Vic DeLuca