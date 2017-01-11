SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Attend a police encounter workshop on Saturday, Jan. 14, from noon to 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church of South Orange, 103 Valley St. in South Orange. Participate in this communitywide event where you will learn your rights and obligations when stopped by the police, things you can do to prevent a routine stop from escalating into an arrest or worse, when a police officer can lawfully detain you, what happens to a complaint made about a police officer and more.

Mamie Bridgeforth will moderate a panel including criminal defense attorney Christina Bennett, criminal justice professor Theresa Andrews, and representatives from the Maplewood and South Orange police departments.

For more information, call 973-763-8593.