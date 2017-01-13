Maplewoodians, don’t forget to pay your property tax

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — First-quarter property taxes for 2017 are due Feb. 1.

You may confirm that payment has been received or make a payment at any time by going to the township website at www.maplewoodnj.org. Go to the “online payments” menu and view whether or not your tax account is up to date. If you wish to make a payment, you may continue as directed. Either the payment will be deducted electronically from your checking account or you may pay by credit card. Be aware there are varying fees charged for the use of online payments.

If you are making payments through your own bank’s online bill payment system, be aware that those payments are mailed to Maplewood Township’s office and are not processed electronically. Check with your bank and allow enough time for the post office to deliver before the end of the grace period.

All payments are processed based on the date received and not the postmark. The last day of the grace period is Feb. 10. After that date, interest is calculated retroactive to the original due date of Feb. 1. Payments are applied to all outstanding interest first and then the oldest open principal next. Remaining principal balances will be considered delinquent and accrue additional interest. All payments that are returned or rejected by the banks will be reversed and treated as never being received. Penalties and interest may apply at the time of repayment.

If you are making payments in person, Maplewood’s office hours are Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The office is also open until 7 p.m. on the first and third Tuesday of every month, except for the months of June, July and August.

In-person payments may be made by cash, check or money order. The township does not accept credit card payments in the office at this time.

Should you have any questions, do not hesitate to contact the Tax Collector’s Office. For tax questions, call 973-762-8120, ext. 2800. For questions concerning your property’s assessed value or assessment questions, call 973-762-8120, ext. 2400.