Parenting Center offers groups

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The Parenting Center, of Maplewood and South Orange, offers many groups, which are free of charge and open to all residents.

On Tuesday, Jan. 17, from 7 to 8 p.m., join a selective mutism support group. This support group is for sharing information and experiences, support and resources. The goal of the group is to smooth out the journey for parents, teachers and students in overcoming and dealing with selective mutism, and also to present an opportunity for these children to interact with one another. Questions? Contact Kathleen Hong at kitkathong@earthlink.net.

On Wednesday, Jan. 18, from 7:30 to 9 p.m., the ADD/ADHD Parent Group offers parents of elementary and middle school children who have been diagnosed with ADD/ADHD or who have attentional difficulties the opportunity to share information, concerns and solutions. Questions? Contact Alison Steiner at asteiner@somsd.k12.nj.us.

On Tuesday, Jan. 24, from 7:30 to 9 p.m., attend the adoptive parents group. This group builds a community that can help support families where everyone can share resources, ideas, stories and strategies with adoptive parents in Maplewood and South Orange. All adoptive parents are welcome. Questions? Contact Jami Thall at jamithall@gmail.com or Lorraine Caputo at lorrainecaputo53@gmail.com.

On Tuesday, Jan. 24, at 7:30 to 9 p.m., the Special Education Parent Teacher Organization will provide parents with tools and information to work collaboratively with the school district and to be more effective advocates for their children. The Special Education PTO hosts monthly meetings to help families network with other families and share information about special education concerns, successes and resources, and to navigate special education. Questions? Contact Ann Leeb at somaspedpto@gmail.com.

On Wednesday, Jan. 25, from 7:30 to 9 p.m., attend #HASHTAGS, aka Highly Able Support Hub for Talented & Gifted Students. There are many faces of highly able, talented and gifted students. Not all highly able students are immediately successful in school; not all talented students allow their strengths and talents to be seen. This support group aims to provide a hub of information, shared experiences, resources and support for parents, teachers and students. All interested are welcome to attend. Questions? Contact Alison Brown at alisonbrownnj@gmail.com.

The Parenting Center is located at the SOMSD Board of Education building at 525 Academy St. in Maplewood.