Maplewood Recreation events

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Maplewood Recreation and Cultural Affairs has lots of new programs and classes for the new year.

A self-defense and safety awareness program for ages 5 through 15 will meet Wednesdays through March 29 at The Woodland. The class for students ages 5 through 8 will meet from 5 to 5:40 p.m. and the class for students ages 9 and older will meet from 5:50 to 6:30 p.m. A registration fee applies. This program is designed to enhance self-esteem, self-discipline and safety awareness. Students are placed into classes according to age and ability. Self-discipline and defense rather than aggressiveness are emphasized throughout the course. Weekly safety fliers focus on a wide range of topics will be distributed. The dangers of bullying and how to deal with peer pressure are also an important part of the program.

Attend Zumba in the Circuit for ages 55 and older at 106 Burnett Ave. Zumba in the Circuit combines signature Zumba moves and with optional light weight activities. Participants focus on toning, cardio and dance to get moving and have fun. This class runs Thursdays through March 9 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. A fee applies.

Maplewood Recreation offers a “Visit a Museum a Month” program for the 55-plus crew as well.

Register for these programs online at register.communitypass.net or call at 973-763-4202.