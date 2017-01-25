Slow Food to hold indoor farmers market in Maplewood

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Slow Food Northern NJ and Maplewood Loves Wellness will sponsor an indoor winter farmers market on Sunday, Feb. 5, from noon to 4 p.m. at The Woodland, 60 Woodland Road in Maplewood. The snow date is the following Sunday on Feb. 12.

This indoor market is an opportunity to meet local farmers and food artisans, and to stock up on the best of local, sustainably produced foods while supporting the growth of school and community vegetable gardens in low-income areas of northern New Jersey. This year’s market features more than 20 local farmers and food makers.

Visitors can purchase seasonal vegetables, grass-fed beef, pastured pork, lamb and poultry, eggs, cheese, breads, mushrooms, pickles, jams, olive oils, soups, stews and other prepared foods.

A suggested donation of $3 at the door supports Slow Food Northern NJ’s school and community garden fund, helping to supply fresh, organic vegetables to low-income families in Newark and Jersey City. A portion of the proceeds will also help fund the activities of Maplewood Loves Wellness.

For more information, visit www.slowfoodnnj.org.