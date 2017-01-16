Seton Hall Law School appoints new assistant dean

NEWARK, NJ — Seton Hall University School of Law appointed Ela Bochenek as its new assistant dean of graduate and professional education. In this position, Bochenek, who has a wealth of compliance and legal experience, will direct the Law School’s global health care compliance certification programs; oversee the Law School’s Center for Health and Pharmaceutical Law & Policy; assist Seton Hall students and alumni interested in health, life sciences and compliance work; and collaborate with the Law School’s faculty, industry professionals and enforcement officials to enhance the Law School’s educational offerings.

Bochenek received her J.D. from the University of Pennsylvania Law School, where she was an editor of the Law Review. She was previously vice president of global compliance at Insmed Incorporated, a global biotech orphan drug pharmaceutical company based in New Jersey, where she led the compliance function. She is a winner of the 2009 Global Counsel Award in the Best Individual Commercial Lawyer category.

“We are thrilled to welcome Ela,” Seton Hall Law Dean Kathleen M. Boozang said in a press release. “Her varied expertise, strategic leadership, and breadth of experience will enhance the strengths of the Law School. As we continue to grow our graduate and professional offerings, Ela will help to increase our visibility and expand our outreach.”