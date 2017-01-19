Sister Rose Thering Fund elects Woog to board

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Sister Rose Thering Fund for Education in Jewish-Christian Studies at Seton Hall University has welcomed South Orange resident Robert D. Woog to its board of trustees.

Woog brings more than 45 years of business operating management experience to the SRTF board. He is currently managing director of Transcom International, which he founded in 2002.

“The Sister Rose Thering Fund is delighted to welcome Robert Woog to our board of trustees,” fund Chairwoman Deborah Lerner Duane said in a press release. “His professional experience, combined with his interest in and enthusiasm for the fund’s mission, will enable him to make important contributions to our work. We look forward to serving together with Bob.”

Commenting on his new role as a SRTF trustee, Woog said, “My first effort will be to listen and gain insight into the present successes of the fund. I can then offer suggestions and dialog and work with the other members.”

The Sister Rose Thering Fund for Education in Jewish-Christian Studies was created and named in honor of Sister Rose Thering in recognition and appreciation of her exemplary dedication throughout her life and her continuing legacy to improve Jewish-Christian relations through teacher education, especially at the elementary and secondary school levels. The goals of the fund’s programs are to reduce prejudice born of ignorance and misperception, to promote means for conveying the richness of the Jewish and Christian traditions accurately and without bias, and to foster cooperation among Jews and Christians in areas of common social welfare. For more information, visit shu.edu/sister-rose.