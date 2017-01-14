Rec director to speak at HNA meeting

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The Hilton Neighborhood Association’s Thursday, Jan. 19, meeting at 7:30 p.m. in DeHart Community Center, 120 Burnett Ave. in Maplewood, will feature Melissa Mancuso, recently appointed director of Maplewood’s recreation and cultural arts. Mancuso will discuss opportunities offered, new programs and plans for the future; this event will also offer community members the chance to give Mancuso feedback. Mayor Vic DeLuca will convene the meeting.

The meeting is free and open to the public. Everyone is welcome. Refreshments will be served. For further information, contact cabms@aol.com or 201-787-7688.