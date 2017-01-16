South Orange seniors enjoy the Roaring ’20s

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Residents of the Village Apartments of the Jewish Federation in South Orange stepped back in time at a Roaring ’20s-themed New Year’s party on Dec. 29. Residents and guests sported period attire while dining on delicious food and enjoying dance music of the era, with entertainment by the Joel Zelnick Duo.

Located at 110 Vose Ave. in South Orange, the rental community for independent seniors ages 62 and older is located within walking distance of everything that vibrant downtown South Orange offers. For more information, contact site manager Cheryl Kasye at 973-763-0999 or visit www.jchcorp.org.

Photos Courtesy of JCHC