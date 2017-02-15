‘In a Different Key’ authors to appear at Words Bookstore

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Journalists John Donvan and Caren Zucker will be at Words Bookstore in Maplewood on Tuesday, Feb. 28, at 7:30 p.m. to discuss and sign copies of their book, “In a Different Key: The Story of Autism,” a history of autism told by weaving together stories of human ingenuity and perseverance and offering a look at how we understand disability today. Words is located at 179 Maplewood Ave. in Maplewood.