Reassessment process in Maplewood coming to a close

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The reassessment project is coming to a close, according to Maplewood Township statement. Letters have gone out to property owners with their updated assessments. Appraisal Systems Inc. is winding down to its final meetings with property owners. If you have questions about your updated assessments, you should contact ASI at 201-493-8530 for an appointment. ASI is taking appointments from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. for the remaining dates: Tuesday, Jan. 24; Thursday, Jan. 26; Monday, Jan. 30; and Tuesday, Jan. 31. All meetings are held at the Maplewood Municipal Building, 574 Valley St.