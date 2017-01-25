Learning about Israeli settlements with Oheb Shalom

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Oheb Shalom Congregation in South Orange will host an adult learning lecture on Wednesday, Feb. 1, from 7:45 to 9 p.m. titled “From Gush Emunim to Amona: The Story and History of the Settlers Movement.” Moshe Levi, community shaliach to the Jewish Federation of Greater MetroWest and an expert on the topic, will present an objective, non-partisan history of Israeli settlements in the territories — key to understanding this ongoing debate.

Admission is free. Visit www.OhebShalom.org for details. Oheb Shalom is located at 170 Scotland Road in South Orange.