Friends of the SOPL book donation day

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — On Sunday, Feb. 12, Friends of the South Orange Public Library will hold a book donation day between 1:30 and 4:30 p.m. Feel free to drop off your gently used books; the donation will be processed by volunteers. The books collected will be used in several ways to help fund programs and spread world literacy.

Some will be allotted to the green bin in the library parking lot labeled “Drop Books Here.” Books deposited there are sent to Better World Books where they are sold. The company covers the cost of shipping and FSOPL gets a percentage of each sale. Others will stock the Book Cage, FSOPL’s own used bookstore, located on the mezzanine level of the library at 65 Scotland Road in South Orange. Patrons can purchase books at very reasonable prices and thus make a tax-deductible donation. Finally some of the donations will help stock the Little Free Libraries, the little boxes on poles scattered around the village that hold books to borrow and return — or not as the spirit moves you.