Maplewood Fire Dept. asks residents to ‘Adopt-a-Hydrant’

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The Maplewood Fire Department would like to remind residents to “Adopt-a-Hydrant” and shovel in front of and around the fire hydrant closest to your home so that firefighters can see and access it. If possible, clear the snow 3 feet in all directions and clear the access from the street to make it possible for firefighters to attach hoselines to the hydrant.

Seconds count during a fire and the time it takes a firefighter to dig out a buried hydrant could make all the difference in the outcome at a fire. Firefighters will be checking hydrants and digging them out as needed after storms, but any assistance residents can provide will be helpful in the event of a fire.

“We realize that the last thing anyone wants to do after shoveling out their property is to clear more snow but the extra effort could be life-saving,” the township release stated.