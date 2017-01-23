Evening activities in SOMSD canceled for Jan. 23

SOUTH ORANGE / MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Due to high wind conditions, all South Orange-Maplewood schools will be closed from 6:30 p.m. on tonight, Jan. 23, and all after-school activities from 6:30 p.m. on are canceled, according to a release from the district.

The one exception is the Board of Education meeting, which will take place this evening at 7:30 p.m. at Columbia High School, as scheduled. The Agenda for the meeting is available here. It will be broadcast on SOMATV and live-streamed on the district’s website.