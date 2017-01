MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The township will be holding its 2017 budget hearings from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28, and Saturday, Feb. 4, at Maplewood Town Hall, 574 Valley St.

The meetings will be broadcast live and residents at home can email askthetc@twp.maplewoodl.nj.us to ask questions about the budget as the hearings take place.