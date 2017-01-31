Ace your next job interview with SHU’s help

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Seton Hall University will host the Get Hired Boot Camp, which will arm participants with the tools needed to translate their value into employer needs ­­— the critical component of increasing the likelihood of being hired. Bob Franco, a recognized thought leader with expertise in organizational change and strategy and recruiting in the corporate world, will teach the workshop. The Get Hired Boot Camp takes place Saturday, Feb. 25, from 8:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. in Jubilee Hall’s Room 111 and will focus on two major topics: “Interviewing to Get Offers – Presenting A Professional Value-Adding Image” and “The Role of Social Media and Networking in a Job Search.”

“Setting the tone with the employer to establish the person’s value is of utmost importance,” Franco said in a press release. This portion of the workshop will cover interview components such as do’s and don’ts, including how to listen and when to speak, types of questions, and nonverbal signals that can advance you or set you back and how to “close” the interview. You will also learn how to think like an employer.

The first half of the workshop also integrates best practices for building a strong resume, including tailoring it to the job specifications, clear statements and objectives, and making adjustments based on career level.

How does one get recognized among the competition in this age of high-speed technology? Part two of the day centers on the increased importance of networking and the role of social media in conducting an effective job search. You will discover that various types of networking have different immediate objectives and how developing an effective strategy can lead to greater payoffs. Participants will also gain insight into how a better understanding of social media networks such as LinkedIn provide unforeseen “informational nuggets” that can lead to greater connections with more influential stakeholders.

To register for the Get Hired Boot Camp, click here. Seton Hall University is located at 400 S. Orange Ave., South Orange.