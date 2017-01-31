TSTI’s (RE)Connection Group kicks off winter fun at potluck

MILLBURN, NJ — Forty-two members of the (RE)Connection group at Temple Sharey Tefilo-Israel gathered recently for a playoff football potluck at the home of synagogue members Andrea and David Baum in Short Hills. Among those who enjoyed a Sunday afternoon of socializing over food, drink and football were, from left, Debbie Taffet of Short Hills, Ellen Blake of West Orange and Laurie Landau of Millburn.

The group was created for synagogue members approximately 45 to 60 years old who are seeking to renew their connection to TSTI and with each other, and enjoy activities with their peers. (RE)Connection holds a variety of social and other events throughout the year for couples, singles, empty nesters and nearly empty nesters.

More information about the (RE)Connection group is available at https://www.tsti.org/reconnection.