Maplewood gardeners hold Feb. meeting

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The Maplewood Garden Club will meet Monday, Feb. 6, at 7:30 p.m. at Maplewood Memorial Library, 51 Baker St., to hear Marc Montefusco discuss “The Natives Are Restless; Outstanding Forms of Woody Native Plants.”

The tremendous interest in native plants for residential gardens is very sound from an ecological standpoint; however, some gardeners view the prospect of a predominantly native garden with some regrets. What about all those spectacular trees and shrubs from Asia and Europe? Do we have to sacrifice visual excitement for good stewardship? Fortunately for gardeners and the environment, the answer is no. Stunning new forms of native American plants are being introduced all the time, and the best of them inspire admiration in gardeners around the world. Montefusco, director of horticulture at Reeves-Reed Arboretum, will introduce participants to some of his favorite “exotic natives,” any of which could find a place in your landscape.